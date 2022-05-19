WalkingRandomly at MathWorks

WalkingRandomly is coming up to its 15th Anniversary! When I started blogging in 2007, I never would have believed that this little corner of the web would still be going in 2022!

As you might have noticed, posting frequency has waned over recent years which is partly to do with Real Life taking over somewhat but also because my professional life has become rather more hectic over the years. When I started posting here, I was a junior research computing specialist and when I left academia in 2019 I was a head of Research Computing for a major UK University! It was a wild ride.

In 2019 I joined the commercial world with The Numerical Algorithms Group where I spent a lovely couple of years immersing myself in commercial cloud, HPC and numerical computing.

A new beginning

At the beginning of 2021, in the deepest depths of the pandemic, I was offered the opportunity to join MathWorks, The Makers of MATLAB, to work with academia as a ‘Customer Success Engineer’. Broadly speaking, I help researchers and educators solve their problems with MATLAB.

Things have been going pretty well and earlier this month they gave me my own blog on MathWorks Central. Little old me right next to the original developer of MATLAB, Cleve Moler, in the gallery of MathWorks bloggers.

The new blog is called simply The MATLAB blog but as you might expect from someone who has spent 15 years writing about many aspects of scientific computing, there’s going to be a lot more than just MATLAB on there. Expect to see posts on subjects such as HPC, Research Software Engineering, C++, Python, GPUs and maybe even a little Fortran!

Here’s a few sample posts from the last few weeks

www.walkingrandomly.com won’t be going away and I’ll still post here from time to time but, for the forseeable future at least, most of my output will be on The MATLAB blog.

It only took me 15 years but I finally figured out how to get paid for blogging :)

See you around kid.