Side by side comparison of Microsoft Azure’s High Performance Computing (HPC) Instances

At the time of writing, Microsoft Azure has 3 High Performance Computing instances available and I often find myself looking up their specifications and benchmark results when discussing their various methods with colleagues and clients. All the information is out there but seems to be spread across several documents. To save me the trouble in future, here is everything I usually need in one place

HC nodes: Original source of data

* CPU: Intel Skylake

* Cores: 44 (non-hyperthreaded)

* 3.5 TeraFLOPS double precision peak

* 352 Gigabyte RAM

* 700 Gigabyte local SSD storage

* 190 GB/s memory bandwidth

* 100 GB/s infiniband

HB Nodes: Original source of data

* CPU: AMD EPYC 7000 series (Naples)

* Cores: 60 (non-hyperthreaded)

* ???? Peak double precision peak

* 240 Gigabyte RAM

* 700 Gigabyte local SSD storage

* 263 GB/s memory bandwidth

* 100 GB/s infiniband

HBv2 nodes: Original source of data

* CPU: AMD EPYC 7002 series (Rome)

* Cores: 120 (non-hyperthreaded)

* 4 TeraFlops Peak double precision

* 480 Gigabyte RAM

* 1.6 Terabyte local SSD storage

* 350 GB/s memory bandwidth

* 200 GB/s infiniband

Azure HPC Benchmarks